SiriusXM names sales head as CEO, hires AMC's finance chief

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Satellite radio company SiriusXM SIRI.O on Tuesday named sales head Jennifer Witz its new chief executive officer and hired AMC Networks Inc's AMCX. finance head Sean Sullivan as chief financial officer.

Witz will succeed James Meyer, who will retire on Dec. 31, the company said.

Sullivan, who will start on Oct. 26, replaces David Frear, who has been with SiriusXM for 17 years and will now pursue other opportunities.

Witz joined the company in 2002 and has previously served as senior vice president of finance and as marketing chief, according to her LinkedIn profile.

AMC said it will appoint an interim CFO or a successor prior to Sullivan's departure.

