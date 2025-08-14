SiriusXM Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SIRI

In trading on Thursday, shares of SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.32, changing hands as high as $23.59 per share. SiriusXM Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIRI's low point in its 52 week range is $2.66 per share, with $29.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.48.

