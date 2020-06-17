SiriusXM Acquires Podcast Management And Analytics Platform Simplecast

(RTTNews) - SiriusXM said that it has acquired Simplecast, a podcast management platform that enables podcasters to publish, manage, and measure their content.

The Simplecast solution, paired with the monetization platform of AdsWizz, the adtech subsidiary of SiriusXM, creates an end-to-end solution that enables creators to publish and generate revenue from their podcasts, all in one place.

Simplecast and AdsWizz will form SiriusXM's publisher solution business, a full-service platform designed to meet the needs of podcast creators of all sizes.

