SiriusXM Acquires 99% Invisible Inc. - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Audio entertainment company SiriusXM (SIRI) has acquired 99% Invisible Inc., the company owned by Roman Mars, the creator of the 99% Invisible podcast. 99% Invisible will become part of Stitcher, the podcast company SiriusXM acquired last year.

Based in Oakland, Mars launched 99% Invisible in 2010, an independently produced radio show and podcast that exposes the unseen and overlooked aspects of design, architecture and activity that shapes the world. 99% Invisible has been downloaded more than 500 million times.

The 99% Invisible podcast will be available across SiriusXM's multiple audio streaming services, including the Stitcher, Pandora, and SiriusXM apps.

