SiriusPoint Welcomes Meng Tee Saw to Board

SiriusPoint Ltd. has appointed Meng Tee Saw to its board of directors, effective October 30, 2024, as a Class I director and member of the Risk and Capital Management Committee. Mr. Saw brings extensive experience from his role as managing partner at EisnerAmper PAC and directorships in various companies. He will not receive board compensation and must resign if specific conditions are met, ensuring his position aligns with investor rights agreements. His appointment reflects the board’s confidence in his expertise without any familial ties to current directors or executives.

