News & Insights

Stocks

SiriusPoint Welcomes Meng Tee Saw to Board

November 01, 2024 — 05:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest update is out from SiriusPoint ( (SPNT) ).

SiriusPoint Ltd. has appointed Meng Tee Saw to its board of directors, effective October 30, 2024, as a Class I director and member of the Risk and Capital Management Committee. Mr. Saw brings extensive experience from his role as managing partner at EisnerAmper PAC and directorships in various companies. He will not receive board compensation and must resign if specific conditions are met, ensuring his position aligns with investor rights agreements. His appointment reflects the board’s confidence in his expertise without any familial ties to current directors or executives.

For detailed information about SPNT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.