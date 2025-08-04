SiriusPoint (SPNT) Q2 EPS Jumps 120%

Key Points Underlying EPS (Non-GAAP) of $0.66 beat estimates by 15.5% in Q2 2025, and Revenue (non-GAAP) of $930.1 million in Q2 2025 surpassed expectations by 19.2%.

Core combined ratio improved to 89.5% (non-GAAP) in Q2 2025, with Both Insurance & Services and Reinsurance segments posted better underwriting results.

Book value per diluted share ex. AOCI (non-GAAP) was $15.64 as of June 30, 2025, up 6.8% from the prior year period (Q2 2024).

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, reported its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 4, 2025. The company delivered non-GAAP results that topped analyst estimates for both profit and revenue in Q2 2025. Underlying earnings per share (Non-GAAP) came in at $0.66 versus the estimated $0.57, while Total revenue (non-GAAP) reached $930.1 million, ahead of the $780.5 million consensus. The quarter featured improvements in underwriting profitability, with a core combined ratio of 89.5% (non-GAAP), and saw the company's book value per diluted share ex. accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) (non-GAAP) rise by 6.8% from December 31, 2024, to June 30, 2025. SiriusPoint posted a strong quarter with solid growth and enhanced returns, though some margin pressure in services and persistent volatility in the reinsurance segment remain areas to monitor.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Diluted EPS (GAAP) $0.50 N/A $0.57 (12.3 %) Underlying EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.66 $0.30 120.0 % Revenue $748.2 million $780.5 million $743.3 million 0.7 % Core Combined Ratio 89.5 % 93.3 % 3.8 pp Book Value per Diluted Share ex. AOCI (Non-GAAP) $15.64 $14.64 6.8 %

About SiriusPoint’s Business and Strategic Focus

SiriusPoint is an international insurance and reinsurance company that covers risk for clients worldwide. The company’s primary activities include offering specialty coverage—such as accident & health, property, surety, and other tailored policies—alongside its reinsurance operations, which provide risk solutions to other insurers. Its earnings come from underwriting, service fees from managing general agents (MGAs), and investment returns on its insurance float.

Recently, SiriusPoint has focused on making the business simpler, reducing exposure to volatile lines like property catastrophe, and concentrating resources on profitable core areas. These moves have included cutting back equity stakes in MGAs, exiting from non-core programs, and transferring older loss portfolios to stabilize results. The company’s success depends on disciplined underwriting, maintaining strong capital ratios, and forming strategic partnerships, especially with MGAs and program administrators for distribution and specialized risk.

Quarter in Review: Key Developments and Performance Drivers

In the second quarter, SiriusPoint delivered a marked improvement in profitability, with a core combined ratio (non-GAAP) of 89.5%, down 3.8 percentage points from the previous year. The combined ratio is a critical insurance metric: it measures claims and expenses as a share of premiums earned, and any value below 100 % signals profitability on an underwriting basis. This improvement was driven mainly by fewer catastrophe losses and larger-than-expected positive developments from reserves set aside in prior years. Net favorable prior year reserve releases rose to $13.8 million, while Catastrophe losses were mostly absent, compared to $5.6 million in Q2 2024.

The Insurance & Services segment was a standout, with gross premiums written increasing 14.3% to $560.4 million. Underwriting income in the segment rose to $39.5 million, reflecting stronger performance in surety (a type of insurance guaranteeing obligations), accident & health, and international programs. The segment’s combined ratio fell from 96.0% to 89.3%, thanks to lower routine claim costs and favorable reserve adjustments. Reinsurance also posted a better result, with a small year-over-year decline in catastrophe exposure and its core combined ratio improving to 89.8% (non-GAAP).

SiriusPoint’s top line kept growing, as core (non-GAAP) gross premiums written advanced 10.4% to $930.1 million. This marked the fifth straight quarter of double-digit growth in gross premiums written. Net premiums earned also moved up by 16.7%, primarily due to expansion in specialized products, fresh business with managing general agents (MGAs) in London, and new international programs. The overall trend was a successful balance between growing the business and maintaining disciplined underwriting.

Net investment income came in at $68.2 million, down from $78.2 million in Q2 2024. This change reflected a smaller investment base, following the company’s share buybacks and restructuring. Non-underwriting revenue, such as service fee income from MGAs, totaled $8.5 million (non-GAAP), though the service margin compressed to 14.7% from 16.9% in Q2 2024.

The quarter continued the company’s streak of underwriting profits, now at ten consecutive quarters as of Q2 2025, and helped boost book value per diluted common share (excluding AOCI) to $15.64 as of June 30, 2025—a 6.8% gain from December 31, 2024. Credit ratings for SiriusPoint remained strong, with recent positive outlook revisions from both AM Best and Fitch during Q1 2025, and current financial strength ratings at A- (Stable) from AM Best, S&P, and Fitch, and A3 (Stable) from Moody's across all major agencies. No dividend was declared or adjusted for common shareholders during this period.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Considerations

SiriusPoint’s management did not provide new specific financial targets or updates to its guidance for the full year in this quarter’s announcement. The remarks from leadership expressed confidence, noting that the period’s underlying return on equity reached 17.0% (non-GAAP) in Q2 2025, and first-half underlying return on equity stood at 15.4% (non-GAAP) for the six months ended June 30, 2025—both above the company’s target range of 12–15% “across the cycle.” The strong capital position was underscored by an estimated regulatory capital ratio of 223% as of Q2 2025.

For upcoming quarters, Investors should keep an eye on service fee margin trends in the MGA business, as softness here could continue to weigh on profitability; for example, the service margin for the MGA business was 14.7% in Q2 2025, down from 16.9% in Q2 2024 (non-GAAP). Likewise, the reinsurance segment’s exposure to catastrophe events remains a source of potential volatility, as highlighted by a half-year combined ratio increase linked to California wildfires and $67.4 million in catastrophe losses for the six months ended June 30, 2025. No new dividend changes or distributions were announced, and SiriusPoint does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

