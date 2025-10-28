SiriusPoint (SPNT) Price Target Decreased by 10.00% to 22.95

The average one-year price target for SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) has been revised to $22.95 / share. This is a decrease of 10.00% from the prior estimate of $25.50 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.01% from the latest reported closing price of $18.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiriusPoint. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPNT is 0.14%, an increase of 3.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 124,541K shares. The put/call ratio of SPNT is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,198K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,035K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPNT by 84.16% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 6,852K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,776K shares , representing a decrease of 13.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPNT by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,700K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,900K shares , representing a decrease of 21.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPNT by 10.30% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,000K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,000K shares , representing a decrease of 20.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPNT by 14.04% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,936K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,234K shares , representing an increase of 14.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPNT by 36.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.