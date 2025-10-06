SiriusPoint To Sell 49% Stake In Arcadian Risk Capital To Lee Equity Partners For $139 Mln

(RTTNews) - SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT), a specialty insurer and reinsurer, on Monday announced an agreement to sell its 49% equity stake in managing general agent Arcadian Risk Capital to Lee Equity Partners LLC for $139 million, including a pre-close dividend.

The deal is expected to close by the first quarter of 2026.

The company has renewed and extended its capacity agreement with Arcadian through 2031.

Upon completion, the company expected a pre-tax gain of $25 to 30 million, adding to the $96 million gain recognized in the second quarter of 2024.

On Friday, SiriusPoint closed trading, 3.62% higher at $18.59 on New York Stock Exchange.

