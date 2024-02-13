SiriusPoint Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SiriusPoint Ltd's 8% Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B (Symbol: SPNT.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $24.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.19% in the "Insurance Brokers" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SPNT.PRB was trading at a 2.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.67% in the "Insurance Brokers" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for SPNT.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on SiriusPoint Ltd's 8% Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B:
In Tuesday trading, SiriusPoint Ltd's 8% Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B (Symbol: SPNT.PRB) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SPNT) are down about 1.9%.
