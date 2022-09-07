Markets
SiriusPoint Names Scott Egan As CEO

(RTTNews) - SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT), a specialty insurer and reinsurer, said on Wednesday that it has named Scott Egan as its Chief Executive Officer, with effect from September 21.

On May 17, SiriusPoint had announced appointment of Daniel Malloy as Interim CEO, after its Chairman and CEO Siddhartha Sankaran resigned to pursue other opportunities.

Egan has served on the Board of RSA Group Plc for six years, formally as CFO and latterly as CEO of its UK and International business. He held senior positions for a number of companies including Aviva, Zurich Financial Services, Brit Insurance, and others.

