SiriusPoint Ltd's Financial Strength Rating Outlook Revised to Positive by AM Best

AM Best revised SiriusPoint's outlook to Positive, affirming its strong financial ratings and improved balance sheet strength.

AM Best has upgraded the outlook for the rated operating subsidiaries of SiriusPoint Ltd from Stable to Positive, attributing this change to the company's very strong balance sheet. The financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) for SiriusPoint’s subsidiaries were affirmed. This positive outlook reflects improvements in balance sheet strength due to management actions like derisking the investment portfolio and reducing catastrophe exposure. CEO Scott Egan highlighted the company's commitment to enhancing its profile and underwriting performance. This rating adjustment follows a similar positive revision by Fitch Ratings, further suggesting strong risk-adjusted capitalization and prudent capital management.

AM Best revised the outlook of SiriusPoint's rated operating subsidiaries to Positive from Stable, indicating enhanced prospects for the company.

The Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) was affirmed by AM Best, underscoring SiriusPoint's strong financial position.

The review reflects improvements in balance sheet strength, risk management, and operational performance, showcasing effective management actions.

Fitch Ratings also affirmed SiriusPoint's ratings and revised the company's outlook to Positive, further validating the company's financial health.

The press release includes a lengthy disclaimer about forward-looking statements, highlighting potential uncertainties and risks, which may suggest instability in the company's future performance.



The repeated need for external ratings affirmations (from both AM Best and Fitch) could indicate a lack of internal confidence in the company’s financial standing and stability.



The mention of "adequate operating performance" implies that while the company is stable, it is not excelling in performance metrics, which could be viewed as a weakness compared to competitors.

What does AM Best's revised outlook mean for SiriusPoint?

AM Best's revised outlook to Positive indicates SiriusPoint's improved balance sheet strength and overall financial health.

What ratings did AM Best affirm for SiriusPoint subsidiaries?

AM Best affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) for SiriusPoint's subsidiaries, reflecting strong financial stability.

How has SiriusPoint improved its financial position?

SiriusPoint improved its financial position by derisking its investment portfolio and reducing catastrophe exposure among other strategic actions.

What is SiriusPoint's overall business focus?

SiriusPoint focuses on providing global insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients and brokers, supported by strategic partnerships.

Which rating agencies have affirmed SiriusPoint's ratings?

Both AM Best and Fitch Ratings have affirmed SiriusPoint's ratings, including a Positive outlook from each agency.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AM Best has revised the outlook of the rated operating subsidiaries of SiriusPoint Ltd (“SiriusPoint” or “the Company”) (Bermuda) [NYSE: SPNT] to Positive from Stable, citing the Company’s “very strong balance sheet”.





AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of SiriusPoint’s rated operating subsidiaries. Additionally, the rating agency has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) of SiriusPoint.





AM Best said the revision of the outlook to Positive from Stable reflects SiriusPoint’s improved balance sheet strength following actions taken by management including the derisking of the investment portfolio, reduction in catastrophe exposure, and the recent buy-back of shares and warrants previously held by CM Bermuda Ltd.





“This outlook revision is a reflection of our journey towards stability, underwriting profitability, and becoming a best-in-class insurer and reinsurer,” said Scott Egan, Chief Executive Officer of SiriusPoint. “This is further recognition of SiriusPoint’s achievements and the work we have done to reshape our future. I am proud of the team at SiriusPoint who have worked with dedication and commitment to improve our company profile, balance sheet strength, and underwriting performance.”





In a press release issued today, AM Best said: “The ratings reflect SiriusPoint’s consolidated balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.”





The rating agency added: “AM Best expects that the group will maintain its risk-adjusted capitalization comfortably at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), supported by prudent capital management, effective underwriting exposure management and positive operating results.”





The financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) have been affirmed with the outlooks revised to positive from stable for the following subsidiaries of SiriusPoint:







SiriusPoint America Insurance Company



SiriusPoint America Insurance Company



SiriusPoint Bermuda Insurance Company Ltd.



SiriusPoint Bermuda Insurance Company Ltd.



SiriusPoint International Insurance Corporation (publ)



SiriusPoint International Insurance Corporation (publ)



SiriusPoint Specialty Insurance Corporation







AM Best’s revised outlook for SiriusPoint comes just one month after Fitch Ratings announced it had affirmed the ratings of SiriusPoint, including its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at ‘BBB’, its senior debt rating at ‘BBB-‘ and its Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at ‘A-‘ (Strong) of SiriusPoint’s subsidiaries. It has also revised the Company’s Outlook to Positive from Stable.







Click here



for full details in AM Best’s press release.







Contacts









Investor Relations







Liam Blackledge, SiriusPoint







Liam.Blackledge@siriuspt.com







+44 203 772 3082







Media







Sarah Hills, Rein4ce







sarah.hills@rein4ce.co.uk







+44 7718 882011







About SiriusPoint











SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators within our Insurance & Services segment. With over $2.6 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch, and A3 from Moody’s.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







We make statements in this press release that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry; the adequacy of our reserves; fluctuation in the results of operations; pandemic or other catastrophic event; uncertainty of success in investing in early-stage companies, such as the risk of loss of an initial investment, highly variable returns on investments, delay in receiving return on investment and difficulty in liquidating the investment; our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations; trends in insured and paid losses; regulatory and legal uncertainties; and other risk factors described in SiriusPoint’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024.





Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, or new information, data or methods, future events, or other circumstances after the date of this press release.



