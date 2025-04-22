SiriusPoint Ltd. Schedules First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Webcast

SiriusPoint Ltd. will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 5, with a webcast scheduled for May 6.

$SPNT Insider Trading Activity

$SPNT insiders have traded $SPNT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL S LOEB has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,106,631 shares for an estimated $56,301,911.

$SPNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $SPNT stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) today announced that it is planning to release its first quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on Monday, May 5, 2025. The Company will also hold a webcast, which can also be accessed as a conference call, to discuss its financial results at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) on Tuesday May 6, 2025.





The webcast of the live conference call can be accessed by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



www.siriuspt.com



. The online replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the call.





The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international) and asking for the SiriusPoint Ltd. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. A replay will be available at the conclusion of the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 13752221. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on May 20, 2025.







About SiriusPoint







SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators within our Insurance & Services segment. With over $2.6 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch, and A3 from Moody’s. For more information, please visit



www.siriuspt.com



.







Contacts









Investor Relations







Liam Blackledge, SiriusPoint







liam.blackledge@siriuspt.com







+44 203 772 3082







Media







Sarah Hills, Rein4ce







sarah.hills@rein4ce.co.uk







+44 771 888 2011



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.