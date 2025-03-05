SiriusPoint Ltd. Rating Affirmed by Fitch with Positive Outlook Following Strong Underwriting Performance

Fitch Ratings has affirmed SiriusPoint's ratings and revised its outlook to Positive, citing improved underwriting performance and solid financial results.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of SiriusPoint Ltd., maintaining its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB', its senior debt rating at 'BBB-', and its Insurer Financial Strength rating at 'A-' for its subsidiaries. Additionally, Fitch has changed the company's Outlook to Positive from Stable, citing significant improvements in underwriting performance due to strategic repositioning and exiting non-core lines. The positive outlook also reflects solid financial performance, including a net income of $184 million for 2024 and strong operating results. CEO Scott Egan highlighted that this outlook revision is a recognition of the company’s nine consecutive quarters of strong performance and the efforts of its global team.

Potential Positives

Fitch Ratings has affirmed SiriusPoint's ratings, including a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB' and an Insurer Financial Strength rating of 'A-' (Strong), indicating strong financial stability.

The revision of the Company’s Outlook to Positive from Stable reflects significant underwriting performance improvements and a strategic repositioning of the (re)insurance portfolio.

SiriusPoint reported a strong financial performance with a net income of $184 million for 2024, driven by solid underwriting profits and increased investment income.

The Positive Outlook suggests anticipated continued favorable underwriting results and potential growth in the primary insurance sector, reflecting confidence in the company's operational trajectory.

Potential Negatives

Fitch Ratings kept SiriusPoint's senior debt rating at 'BBB-' which is considered lower than the 'BBB' rating for its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating, indicating potential concerns regarding the company's debt security compared to its overall issuer rating.

The mention of "uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially" in the forward-looking statements section highlights ongoing risks that might affect the company’s future performance, potentially dampening investor confidence.

The need to reposition the (re)insurance portfolio and exit non-core lines suggests that the company may have previously struggled with profitability and stability, raising concerns about the effectiveness of its prior strategies.

FAQ

What rating did Fitch assign to SiriusPoint Ltd.?

Fitch affirmed SiriusPoint's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at ‘BBB’ and its senior debt rating at ‘BBB-‘.

Why has the Outlook for SiriusPoint been revised to Positive?

The revision reflects significant underwriting performance improvements and successful repositioning of the (re)insurance portfolio.

What financial performance did SiriusPoint achieve in 2024?

SiriusPoint reported a strong net income of $184 million in 2024, driven by underwriting profits and increased investment income.

Who is SiriusPoint's CEO, and what did he say about the outlook revision?

Scott Egan, the CEO, stated that the positive outlook validates the progress in repositioning the business and strengthening capital structure.

Where is SiriusPoint headquartered?

SiriusPoint is headquartered in Bermuda and has offices in New York, London, and Stockholm.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitch Ratings (Fitch) has today announced that it has affirmed the ratings of SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”), including its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at ‘BBB’, its senior debt rating at ‘BBB-‘ and its Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at ‘A-‘ (Strong) of SiriusPoint’s subsidiaries. It has also revised the Company’s Outlook to Positive from Stable.





Fitch said: “The Positive Outlook reflects significant underwriting performance improvement in 2024 and 2023 as a result of repositioning the (re)insurance portfolio and exiting non-core lines in order to improve profitability and reduce overall volatility.”





Key drivers of the ratings include the completed transaction for the full repurchase of all outstanding shares and warrants from CM Bermuda Limited, as well as solid underwriting results in both 2024 and 2023. Fitch said it “anticipates the favourable underwriting results to continue while the company expects to grow its business, particularly in primary insurance.”





Fitch also recognizes SiriusPoint’s strong financial performance of $184m for net income 2024, while citing its “strong operating income from underwriting profits, increased investment income and a gain of $96m on the deconsolidation of an MGA.”





SiriusPoint CEO, Scott Egan said: “Fitch Ratings' decision to improve SiriusPoint’s Outlook to Positive follows nine consecutive quarters of strong operating performance. The outlook revision validates the measurable progress we have made in repositioning our business, building out a successful underwriting platform, and growing a track record of performance, while also strengthening and simplifying our capital structure. This decision is a reflection of the contribution and hard work of our global team. We look forward to continuing our momentum towards additional favourable outcomes for the Company and its stakeholders."







About SiriusPoint







SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators within our Insurance & Services segment. With over $2.6 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch, and A3 from Moody’s.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







We make statements in this press release that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry; the adequacy of our reserves; fluctuation in the results of operations; pandemic or other catastrophic event; uncertainty of success in investing in early-stage companies, such as the risk of loss of an initial investment, highly variable returns on investments, delay in receiving return on investment and difficulty in liquidating the investment; our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations; trends in insured and paid losses; regulatory and legal uncertainties; and other risk factors described in SiriusPoint’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024.





Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, or new information, data or methods, future events, or other circumstances after the date of this press release.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.