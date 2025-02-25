SiriusPoint Ltd. Announces Secondary Offering of Common Shares and Planned Share Repurchase

SiriusPoint announces a secondary offering of 4.1 million shares, with plans to repurchase 2 million shares.

Quiver AI Summary

SiriusPoint Ltd. announced that entities associated with Daniel S. Loeb are conducting a secondary offering of 4,106,631 common shares, with the company planning to repurchase up to 2 million of these shares. Following the offering and a previously announced repurchase of shares held by CM Bermuda, the Loeb Entities are expected to hold approximately 9.67% of SiriusPoint's outstanding shares. The remaining shares will be subject to a 90-day lock-up agreement. Jefferies is the sole bookrunning manager for the offering, which will proceed under an effective registration statement filed with the SEC. Investors are advised to review the prospectus for detailed information.

Potential Positives

SiriusPoint intends to repurchase up to 2,000,000 common shares from the secondary offering, demonstrating confidence in its own stock and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

The repurchase will lead to the cancellation of shares, which can improve the company's earnings per share and may positively influence stock performance.

Following the offering and additional repurchase, the Loeb Entities will increase their ownership stake in SiriusPoint to approximately 9.67%, indicating growing institutional confidence in the company's future prospects.

The involvement of Jefferies as the sole bookrunning manager brings established expertise to the offering, which may enhance its success and credibility in the market.

Potential Negatives

The secondary offering may signal to investors that the company needs to raise capital, which could indicate underlying financial weakness or instability.

The repurchase of shares may imply a lack of attractive investment opportunities for the company, leading to potential concerns about future growth prospects.

The increase in ownership percentage by the Loeb Entities may raise concerns about shareholder influence and control over company decisions, potentially leading to governance issues.

FAQ

What is SiriusPoint's recent announcement?

SiriusPoint announced a secondary offering of 4,106,631 common shares by entities associated with Daniel S. Loeb.

How many shares is SiriusPoint planning to repurchase?

The Company intends to repurchase up to 2,000,000 common shares from the offering at the public offering price.

Who is managing the secondary offering for SiriusPoint?

Jefferies is acting as the sole bookrunning manager for the proposed secondary offering.

Where can investors find the prospectus for the offering?

Investors can obtain the prospectus from Jefferies or access it electronically on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

What is the expected ownership percentage of the Loeb Entities after the offering?

After the offering, the Loeb Entities are expected to own approximately 9.67% of SiriusPoint’s common shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SPNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $SPNT stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPNT) today announced that entities associated with Daniel S. Loeb (collectively, the “Loeb Entities”) are offering an aggregate of 4,106,631 common shares through a registered secondary offering.





SiriusPoint has indicated its intent to repurchase an aggregate of up to 2,000,000 of the common shares being offered in the offering at the public offering price. SiriusPoint would cancel any common shares it repurchases in the offering.





Immediately following the completion of the offering and our previously announced repurchase of all of common shares and warrants currently held by CM Bermuda, it is expected that the Loeb Entities will own approximately 9.67% of SiriusPoint’s issued and outstanding common shares, up from approximately 9.4% prior to the offering and the CM Bermuda repurchase.





Under the terms of the transaction, the remaining shares owned by the Loeb Entities will be subject to a 90 day lock-up agreement with the sole bookrunning manager.





Jefferies is acting as the sole bookrunning manager for the proposed offering.





The offering will be made only by means of an effective registration statement and a prospectus. The Company has previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a registration statement (including a prospectus) on Form S-3 (File No. 333-283827), dated December 16, 2024, and a preliminary prospectus supplement for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the accompanying prospectus supplement, and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will also be available on the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







Contacts









Investor Relations







Liam Blackledge, SiriusPoint







Liam.Blackledge@siriuspt.com







+ 44 203 772 3082







Media







Sarah Hills, Rein4ce







Sarah.Hills@rein4ce.co.uk







+ 44 7718 882011







About SiriusPoint







SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators within our Insurance & Services segment. With over $2.6 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch, and A3 from Moody’s.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







We make statements in this press release that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry; the adequacy of our reserves; fluctuation in the results of operations; pandemic or other catastrophic event; uncertainty of success in investing in early-stage companies, such as the risk of loss of an initial investment, highly variable returns on investments, delay in receiving return on investment and difficulty in liquidating the investment; our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations; trends in insured and paid losses; regulatory and legal uncertainties; and other risk factors described in SiriusPoint’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024.





Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, or new information, data or methods, future events, or other circumstances after the date of this press release.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.