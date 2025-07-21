SiriusPoint Ltd. Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Details

SiriusPoint Ltd. will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 4, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

SiriusPoint Ltd. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on August 4, 2025. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results, which will be accessible via their Investor Relations website and by phone. A replay of the call will be available afterwards. SiriusPoint, a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance with approximately $2.7 billion in capital, has a strong financial rating and operates internationally from its headquarters in Bermuda and other locations.

Potential Positives

SiriusPoint is scheduled to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, demonstrating transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The planned conference call provides an opportunity for direct engagement with stakeholders, allowing for questions and clarifications regarding the financial results.

The company maintains a strong financial position with approximately $2.7 billion in total capital and a solid financial strength rating of A- from major rating agencies, highlighting its stability in the insurance and reinsurance market.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will SiriusPoint release its Q2 2025 financial results?

SiriusPoint will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 4, 2025, before markets open.

How can I access the SiriusPointearnings conference call

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international).

What time is the SiriusPoint Q2 2025 conference call?

The conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 4, 2025.

Where can I find the webcast of theearnings call

The webcast can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of SiriusPoint’s website at www.siriuspt.com.

How long will theearnings callreplay be available?

The replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 18, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SPNT Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $SPNT Data Alerts

$SPNT insiders have traded $SPNT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL S LOEB has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,106,631 shares for an estimated $56,301,911 .

. LA GUERONNIERE RAFE DE sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $586,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $SPNT stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SPNT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPNT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/21/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SPNT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPNT forecast page.

$SPNT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPNT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SPNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Randy Binner from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Michael Phillips from Oppenheimer set a target price of $25.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Andrew Andersen from Jefferies set a target price of $17.0 on 04/15/2025

Full Release



HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) today announced that it is planning to release its second quarter 2025 financial results before markets open on Monday, August 4, 2025. The Company will host a conference call, including a question-and-answer session, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the financial results.





The webcast of the live conference call can be accessed by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



www.siriuspt.com



. The online replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the call.





The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international) and asking for the SiriusPoint Ltd. Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. A replay will be available at the conclusion of the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 13754248. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on August 18, 2025.







About SiriusPoint







SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators. With approximately $2.7 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch, and A3 from Moody’s. For more information, please visit



www.siriuspt.com



.







Contacts









Investor Relations







Liam Blackledge, SiriusPoint







liam.blackledge@siriuspt.com







+44 203 772 3082







Media







Sarah Hills, Rein4ce







sarah.hills@rein4ce.co.uk







+44 771 888 2011



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.