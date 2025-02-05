SiriusPoint Ltd. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 18, 2025

SiriusPoint Ltd. will release 2024 financial results on February 18, 2025, followed by a discussion webcast on February 19.

SiriusPoint Ltd. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after market close on February 18, 2025. A webcast and conference call to discuss these results will take place on February 19, 2025, at 8:30 am Eastern Time, which can be accessed via their website or by phone. A replay of the call will be available after it concludes. SiriusPoint, a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance based in Bermuda, holds an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating from major rating agencies and offers a range of insurance solutions worldwide, supported by strategic partnerships.

Potential Positives

SiriusPoint is set to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, indicating a commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders.

The company will host a webcast and conference call for investors, facilitating engagement and providing insights directly to its audience.

SiriusPoint maintains a strong financial position, with over $2.7 billion in total capital and a solid financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from major ratings agencies.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results comes after a significant delay, which could raise concerns among investors regarding the timeliness and transparency of the company's financial reporting.

The timing of the earnings release after market close may result in less immediate market response, potentially indicating the company is managing negative sentiment or uncertainty regarding its financial performance.

As the company is preparing to disclose its financial results, the anticipation of potential underperformance could negatively impact investor confidence given the volatile economic environment.

FAQ

When will SiriusPoint release its Q4 2024 financial results?

SiriusPoint plans to release its Q4 2024 financial results after market close on February 18, 2025.

How can I access the SiriusPointearnings call

You can access theearnings callby logging on to the Investor Relations section of SiriusPoint's website or by calling designated phone numbers.

What time is the SiriusPoint webcast scheduled?

The SiriusPoint webcast is scheduled for 8:30 am Eastern Time on February 19, 2025.

Where can I find the replay of the SiriusPointearnings call

The replay will be available on SiriusPoint's website immediately following theearnings call

How do I contact SiriusPoint's investor relations?

You can contact Liam Blackledge at SiriusPoint via email at liam.blackledge@siriuspt.com or call +44 203 772 3082.

$SPNT Insider Trading Activity

$SPNT insiders have traded $SPNT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EVAN CABAT sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $28,860

$SPNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $SPNT stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) today announced that it is planning to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The Company will also hold a webcast, which can also be accessed as a conference call, to discuss its financial results at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.





The webcast of the live conference call can be accessed by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



www.siriuspt.com



. The online replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the call.





The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international) and asking for the SiriusPoint Ltd. Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. A replay will be available at the conclusion of the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 13750607. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on March 5, 2025.







About SiriusPoint







SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators within our Insurance & Services segment. With over $2.7 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch, and A3 from Moody’s. For more information, please visit



www.siriuspt.com



.







Contacts









Investor Relations







Liam Blackledge, SiriusPoint







liam.blackledge@siriuspt.com







+44 203 772 3082







Media







Sarah Hills, Rein4ce







sarah.hills@rein4ce.co.uk







+44 771 888 2011



