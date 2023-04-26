Sirius XM's (SIRI) Miami Studios to be Launched by Howard Stern

Sirius XM SIRI recently announced that Howard Stern will officially open Sirius XM’s new state-of-the-art complex in Miami. The complex is located in the heart of the South Beach, which is a center for music, entertainment, culture and more.



The Howard Stern Show is a one-of-a-kind show with exclusive interviews and daily entertainment. The show will be aired live from the Miami studios from May 1 to May 3. Stern will be joined live in the studio by special celebrity and music guests.



Miami studios’ official opening week has an exciting schedule of performances and broadcasts across several SiriusXM channels, all originating from the South Beach complex. It also includes the launch of a new Latin Pop Channel, Hits Uno.



Hits Uno will be launched across airwaves to deliver the best of dance, pop, reggaeton and viral Latin music. Listeners will hear hits from Bad Bunny, Becky G, Bizarrap, Camilo, Karol G, Maluma, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía, Sebastian Yatra and many more.



Starting from May 1, all the programing from the Miami studio will be available to SiriusXM subscribers in their cars and on the SXM app.

Sirius XM’s Original Content Differentiates It From Competitors

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is looking to compete in a declining market of satellite radio by focusing on original content. Sirius XM’s most popular shows include Fresh Air, Dr. Laura and The Dave Ramsey Show.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIRI’s first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at 7 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. The consensus estimate for 2023 revenues is pegged at $9.03 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 0.26%.



Though there are no direct competitors of satellite radio, Sirius XM faces competition from on-demand music service providers like Spotify Technology SPOT, Apple AAPL music and Amazon.com AMZN music.



According to a Comparably report, music streaming companies are ranked on the basis of CEO Rankings, Product & Services, NPS, Pricing, Customer Services, eNPS, Gender and Diversity Scores and Overall Culture Score. Amazon ranks first followed by Spotify, Apple and SiriusXM.



Amazon Music is one of the best on-demand music application for users. It was the first music store to sell music without digital rights management. Some of the best podcasts include Even the Rich, The Morning Brief and Business Movers.



Spotify is one of the most well-known music brand across the globe. It is a digital music service with a library consisting of millions of songs. Some of the popular podcasts include The Daily, Breaking Bread and Stuff You Should Know.



Apple music is a one-stop solution for audio, video and music services. Apple music is available in Android devices also. Some of the key podcasts include Fresh Air, U Up? and The Handoff.



Shares of SIRI have fallen 39% in the past year compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 5.9% in the same period.





