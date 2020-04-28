Sirius XM Withdraws FY20 Outlook; Plans To Resume Share Buybacks In Q2

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) said it has withdrawn its full-year 2020 guidance for self-pay net subscriber additions, revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow first issued on January 7, 2020.

The company plans to release revised guidance at a future date when more data is available on the effects of the COVID-19 crisis on its business and inferences can be reasonably drawn regarding the timing of an economic recovery.

Sirius XM also said it expects to continue to pay its quarterly dividend in 2020 and beyond. In late March, the company temporarily suspended its stock repurchases as it evaluated the implications of the COVID-19 crisis.

The company's existing stock repurchase program has $924 million remaining under the present authorization. The company added it plans to resume share repurchases in the second quarter and beyond.

