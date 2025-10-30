Markets
SIRI

Sirius XM Swings To Profit In Q3, Lifts Revenue And Adjusted EBITDA Outlook; Stock Up

October 30, 2025 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), an audio entertainment company, Thursday reported it returned to profit in its third quarter compared to last year.

In the pre-market activity, shares were trading 5.79 percent or 1.22 cents higher at $22.28 on the NYSE.

The company's earnings attributable to the company was $297 million from a loss of $2.46 million a year ago.

For the three-month period, earnings per share was $0.84 per share from a loss of $8.74 a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share.

For the reported period, net income came in at $297 million from a loss of $2.96 million the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $676 lower than $693 million prior-year quarter.

In its third quarter, the revenue accounted to $2.16 billion from $2.17 billion the earlier year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn revenue of $2.14 billion.

The company stated that it increased its full year guidance of total revenue to approximately $8.525 billion and adjusted EBITDA to approximately $2.625 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SIRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.