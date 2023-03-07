Sirius XM (SIRI) to Broadcast 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Season

Sirius XM SIRI will live broadcast NTT INDYCAR Series 2023 for the full season, starting with Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by R P Funding from Mar 5.



Subscribers of Sirius XM will have live access to all 17 events on the INDYCAR calendar. This also includes the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying and practice sessions.



Sirius XM will air INDY NXT by Firestone series races also throughout the season. The INDY NXT series comprises some of the world’s best young open-wheel drivers and produces many stars for INDYCAR also.



Sirius XM will air an exclusive INDYCAR show, Brick-by-Brick, every Wednesday on their channel. The show will also be aired on race days on the Sirius XM INDYCAR nation challenge and will be available on demand on the SXM app.



Sirius XM will also be the co-title sponsor of two cars in the field for Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda driven by four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves and the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda of 2016 INDYCAR SERIES Champion and winner of the 2019 Indianapolis 500 Simon Pagenaud. These cars will display the SiriusXM livery for all 16 races this season.

Sirius XM’s Other Car Racing Partnerships

Sirius XM is a long-time partner of Toyota Racing Development. The company had recently announced that it will serve as a multi-race sponsor for both the teams of the Toyota Racing Development. The company will partner with Joe Gibbs and Christopher Bell to use the No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD in back-to-back races at Auto Club Speedway in February and Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March.



Sirius XM will air the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship from March to November. According to the agreement, all Formula 1 races are available to Sirius XM subscribers in their cars and on the SXM app.



Sales and marketing cost stands at $224 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $315 million in the year-ago quarter, indicating a 28.9% decrease in sales and marketing cost.



Some other partnerships of Sirius XM are with Super Bowl, NBA, NHL MLB and some famous podcasts are Crime Junkie, Office Ladies, Dateline NBC, Pod Save America and Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend.

