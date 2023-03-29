Sirius XM (SIRI) to Audio Broadcast 2023 Masters Tournament

Sirius XM SIRI recently announced that it will exclusively broadcast the 2023 Masters Tournament on audio. From Apr 1-9, Sirius XM will broadcast throughout the Masters week.



Sirius XM will cover the tournament live daily from Thursday, Apr 6 to Sunday, Apr 9, from 2 p.m. ET till the end of the play. It will also provide live look-in coverage before the play begins at 2 p.m.



Mike Tirico will be Sirius XM’s lead play-by-play broadcaster. Rocco Mediate, who has participated in 10 Masters Tournaments, will join Mike on the weekend. On Thursday and Friday, Steve Melnyk, who competed in five Masters Tournaments, will join as an analyst.



The broadcast team will also feature a play-by-play from Taylor Zarzour and commentary from Fred Albers, Mark Carnevale, Brian Katrek, Maureen Madill, John Maginnes, Chantel McCabe, Jim McLean, Carl Paulson and Jason Sobel.



On Apr 1, Sirius XM will air live coverage of the last round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Sirius XM will air live coverage of the 2023 Masters Par 3 Contest on Apr 5. On Apr 3, Jack Niklaus, a six-time Masters Champion and his son’s extended conversation with Taylor Zarzour will air exclusively on Sirius XM.

Sirius XM’s Other Partnerships To Boost Top-Line

SIRI reported fourth-quarter 2022 profit of 9 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.5%. Revenues increased 0.04% year over year to $2.28 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.73%.



Sirius XM is looking for partnerships to boost revenues. Some recent notable collaborations are with Ultra Music Festival, NCAA March Madness and World Baseball Classic.



The 23rd Annual Ultra Music Festival will be broadcast live for the 17th year by Sirius XM from Miami. Sirius XM will broadcast live sets from Alesso, Armin Van Buuren, Carl Cox and many more.



Sirius XM listeners will get extensive coverage of March Madness and play-by-play coverage of the Men’s Basketball Championship. From the selection of players to the finals, everything will be aired on Sirius XM.



Sirius XM recently announced it will air the World Baseball Classic and produce the national radio broadcast for the 16 participating teams.



Some other partnerships of Sirius XM are with events like the Super Bowl, NFL and NBA and with famous personalities like Adam Schein, Kevin Hart and Lori Lindsey. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for first-quarter 2023 is currently pegged at $2.18 billion, indicating a decline of .47% year-over-year.

