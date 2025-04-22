Sirius XM (SIRI) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Sirius XM (SIRI) standing at $20.32, reflecting a +0.79% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.51% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.66%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the satellite radio company had lost 15.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 9.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.86%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sirius XM in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 1, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.08 billion, reflecting a 3.58% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

SIRI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.21 per share and revenue of $8.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +80.34% and -1.96%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sirius XM should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.21% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Sirius XM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sirius XM has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.28 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.14 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that SIRI has a PEG ratio of 0.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Broadcast Radio and Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

