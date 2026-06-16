Sirius XM (SIRI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Sirius XM (SIRI) was up +1.46% at $27.86. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.15%.

Shares of the satellite radio company witnessed a gain of 5.25% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 2.7%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sirius XM in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.78, reflecting a 36.84% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.14 billion, up 0.11% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.1 per share and a revenue of $8.56 billion, indicating changes of -2.82% and +0.02%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sirius XM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Sirius XM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Sirius XM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.69.

It is also worth noting that SIRI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.59. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Broadcast Radio and Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, finds itself in the top 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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