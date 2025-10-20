Sirius XM (SIRI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Sirius XM (SIRI) closed the most recent trading day at $21.64, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.07% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the satellite radio company had lost 7.53% lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sirius XM in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 30, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Sirius XM to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 194.05%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.14 billion, showing a 1.23% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.71 per share and a revenue of $8.52 billion, demonstrating changes of +52.25% and -2.02%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sirius XM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. Sirius XM currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Sirius XM is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.88. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 29.96.

It's also important to note that SIRI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.33. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Broadcast Radio and Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.83 at yesterday's closing price.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

