Sirius XM (SIRI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Sirius XM (SIRI) closed the most recent trading day at $23.26, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the satellite radio company had lost 11.98% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sirius XM in its upcoming release. On that day, Sirius XM is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.17 billion, down 4.99% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$6 per share and a revenue of $8.68 billion, representing changes of -287.5% and -3%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sirius XM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% higher. Right now, Sirius XM possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, placing it within the top 50% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2025?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2025. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.