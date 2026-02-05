Sirius XM (SIRI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Sirius XM (SIRI) reported $2.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $0.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18 billion, representing a surprise of +0.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Subscribers - Net additions - Sirius XM - Self-pay subscribers : 110 compared to the -26 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 110 compared to the -26 average estimate based on four analysts. Subscribers - Sirius XM - Ending subscribers : 32,927 versus 32,802 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 32,927 versus 32,802 estimated by three analysts on average. Subscribers - Pandora and Off-platform - Ending subscribers : 5,630 compared to the 5,641 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5,630 compared to the 5,641 average estimate based on three analysts. Average self-pay monthly churn - Sirius XM : 1.4% versus 1.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1.4% versus 1.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Advertising revenue : $450 million versus $428.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.

: $450 million versus $428.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change. Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Subscriber revenue : $132 million versus $131.86 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.

: $132 million versus $131.86 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change. Revenue- Sirius XM- Subscriber revenue : $1.49 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.5 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

: $1.49 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.5 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%. Revenue- Sirius XM- Equipment revenue : $48 million compared to the $43.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year.

: $48 million compared to the $43.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year. Revenue- Subscriber revenue : $1.63 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

: $1.63 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%. Revenue- Other revenue : $28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.2%.

: $28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.2%. Revenue- Equipment revenue : $48 million compared to the $42.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year.

: $48 million compared to the $42.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year. Revenue- Advertising revenue: $491 million compared to the $473.09 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.

Here is how Sirius XM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Sirius XM have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

