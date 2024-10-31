Sirius XM (SIRI) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Sirius XM (SIRI) reported revenue of $2.17 billion, down 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.84, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 billion, representing a surprise of -0.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -212.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sirius XM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Subscribers - Net additions - Sirius XM - Self-pay subscribers : 14 versus -5 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 14 versus -5 estimated by three analysts on average. Subscribers - Pandora and Off-platform - Ending subscribers : 5,875 versus 5,873 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 5,875 versus 5,873 estimated by three analysts on average. Subscribers - Sirius XM - Ending subscribers : 33,156 versus 33,220 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 33,156 versus 33,220 estimated by three analysts on average. ARPU - Sirius XM : $15.16 versus $15.24 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $15.16 versus $15.24 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Sirius XM- Total : $1.63 billion compared to the $1.64 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.5% year over year.

: $1.63 billion compared to the $1.64 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.5% year over year. Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Total : $544 million compared to the $559.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.

: $544 million compared to the $559.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year. Revenue- Sirius XM- Subscriber revenue : $1.51 billion versus $1.52 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change.

: $1.51 billion versus $1.52 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change. Revenue- Sirius XM- Advertising revenue : $41 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.

: $41 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%. Revenue- Sirius XM- Equipment revenue : $43 million compared to the $46.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.2% year over year.

: $43 million compared to the $46.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.2% year over year. Revenue- Subscriber revenue : $1.65 billion versus $1.65 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change.

: $1.65 billion versus $1.65 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change. Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Subscriber revenue : $135 million versus $135.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.

: $135 million versus $135.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change. Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Advertising revenue: $409 million versus $423.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change.

Shares of Sirius XM have returned +15.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

