Sirius XM (SIRI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Sirius XM (SIRI) reported $2.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $0.08 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.25 billion, representing a surprise of -0.14%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sirius XM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Subscribers - Sirius XM - Ending subscribers : 34047 versus 33982.38 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 34047 versus 33982.38 estimated by four analysts on average. Subscribers - Pandora and Off-platform - Ending subscribers : 6229 versus 6204.17 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 6229 versus 6204.17 estimated by four analysts on average. ARPU - Sirius XM : $15.66 compared to the $15.90 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $15.66 compared to the $15.90 average estimate based on three analysts. Subscribers - Sirius XM - Paid promotional subscribers : 2140 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1912.68.

: 2140 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1912.68. Revenue- Sirius XM- Total : $1.72 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

: $1.72 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%. Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Total : $528 million compared to the $514.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.

: $528 million compared to the $514.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year. Revenue- Sirius XM- Subscriber revenue : $1.60 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.60 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Sirius XM- Advertising revenue : $45 million compared to the $47.01 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $45 million compared to the $47.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Sirius XM- Equipment revenue : $47 million compared to the $44.43 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $47 million compared to the $44.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Subscriber revenue : $1.73 billion compared to the $1.74 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year.

: $1.73 billion compared to the $1.74 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year. Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Subscriber revenue : $128 million compared to the $130.55 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $128 million compared to the $130.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Advertising revenue: $400 million compared to the $383.70 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Sirius XM have returned +10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

