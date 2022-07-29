Sirius XM (SIRI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Sirius XM Holdings SIRI reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of 7 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.5% and declined 30% year over year.



Total revenues on a reported basis increased 4.4% year over year to $2.25 billion. The figure beat the consensus mark by 0.12%.



Subscriber revenues (76.3% of total revenues) rose 4.8% from the year-ago quarter to $1.71 billion.



Meanwhile, advertisement revenues (20.1%) climbed 5.4% year over year to $452 million. Equipment revenues (2% of total revenues) declined 11.8% year over year to $45 million.



Other revenues (1.6% of total revenues) decreased 2.6% from the year-ago quarter to $37 million.

Sirius XM Standalone Details

Sirius XM segment revenues were $1.71 billion, up 4.6% year over year. While the subscriber base declined 1.3%, revenues witnessed growth due to a 7.2% rise in ARPU, which amounted to $15.62.



Self-pay subscribers increased 3% year over year to 32.03 million. Net self-pay subscribers increased 77K in the reported quarter.



Total subscribers were 34.03 million at the end of second-quarter 2022, down from 34.47 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Sirius XM Canada subscribers fell by 4K to 2.57 million. Subscriber revenues rose 5.3% year over year to $1.58 billion. Advertising revenues were $49 million, up 6.5% year over year.



However, Equipment revenues declined 11.8% year over year to $45 million. Other revenues decreased 2.6% year over year to $37 million.

Pandora & OFF Platform Details

Pandora and OFF platform’s revenues increased 3.5% year over year to $534 million, owing to 5.2% growth in advertising revenues that totaled $403 million. Subscriber revenues inched down 1.5% year over year to $131 million.



The company witnessed a decrease in second-quarter ad monetization to $99.75 per thousand hours, down 0.6% year over year.



Monthly Active Users (MAUs) at Pandora were 50.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, down from 55.1 million in the prior year period. Total ad-supported listener hours were 2.84 billion in the second quarter of 2022, down 6.3% year over year.



Pandora exited the second quarter with 6.319 million self-pay subscribers, down 3.9% year over year.

Operating Details

In the second quarter, total operating expenses increased 17.1% year over year to $1.75 billion.



Revenue share and royalty costs were up 7.4% year over year to $711 million. Programming & content costs totaled $144 million, up 12.5%.



Customer service & billing costs decreased 1.6% year over year to $124 million. Transmission costs advanced 6% year over year to $53 million.



Subscriber acquisition costs rose 2.2% year over year to $91 million. General and administrative costs decreased 0.9% to $113 million.



Engineering, design and development expenses increased 6.8% from the year-ago quarter to $63 million. Sales and marketing expenses increased 19.8% to $272 million.



Adjusted EBITDA declined 3% year over year to $679 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $126 million compared with $76 million as of Mar 31, 2022.



The long-term debt, as of Jun 30, 2022, was $9.86 billion compared with $9.83 billion as of Mar 31, 2022.



In the second quarter of 2022, cash flow from operations was $888 million compared with $928 million in the year-ago quarter.

2022 Guidance

Revenues are expected to be $9 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $2.8 billion.



The company anticipates adding almost 500K Sirius XM self-pay net subscribers in 2022. Free cash flow is expected to be $1.55 billion.

