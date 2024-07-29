Sirius XM (SIRI) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Sirius XM (SIRI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $2.2 billion, down 2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Sirius XM metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Total' to reach $1.66 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Total' of $548.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Subscriber revenue' reaching $1.54 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Advertising revenue' stands at $42.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Equipment revenue' to come in at $47.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscriber revenue' should come in at $1.66 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Subscriber revenue' will reach $133.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'ARPU - Sirius XM' will likely reach $15.35. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15.66 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Subscribers - Pandora and Off-platform - Ending subscribers' will reach 5,826. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,229 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Subscribers - Sirius XM - Ending subscribers' at 33,366. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 34,047.

Analysts predict that the 'Subscribers - Sirius XM - Paid promotional subscribers' will reach 2,009. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,140.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Subscribers - Sirius XM - Self-pay subscribers' should arrive at 31,439. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 31,907.



Over the past month, Sirius XM shares have recorded returns of +31.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SIRI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

