Sirius XM (SIRI) Q1 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Miss

Sirius XM Holdings SIRI reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of 6 cents per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate but decreased 25% year over year.



Total revenues on a reported basis declined year over year to $2.14 billion. The figure missed the consensus mark by 1.06%.



Subscriber revenues (78.9% of total revenues) declined 1.3% from the year-ago quarter to $1.69 billion.



Meanwhile, advertisement revenues (17.5%) declined 2.1% year over year to $375 million. Equipment revenues (2.1% of total revenues) decreased 13.2% year over year to $46 million.



Other revenues (1.5% of total revenues) decreased 13.5% from the year-ago quarter to $32 million.

Sirius XM Standalone Details

Sirius XM segment revenues (78.5% of total revenues) were $1.68 billion, down 2.2% year over year. While the subscriber base increased 0.2%, revenues witnessed a decline due to a 1.5% drop in average revenue per user, which amounted to $15.29.



Self-pay subscribers increased 3% year over year to 32.04 million. Net subscribers decreased 281K in the reported quarter.



Total subscribers were 34.02 million at the end of first-quarter 2023, up 0.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Sirius XM Canada subscribers grew by 64K to 2.58 million. Subscriber revenues declined 1.2% year over year to $1.56 billion. Advertising revenues were $41 million, down 12.8% year over year.



Equipment revenues decreased 13.2% year over year to $46 million. Other revenues decreased 13.5% year over year to $32 million.

Pandora & OFF Platform Details

Pandora and OFF platform’s revenues (21.5% of total revenues) declined 1.1% year over year at $462 million owing to a 0.6% decrease in advertising revenues that totaled $334 million and subscriber revenues that declined 2.3% year over year to $128 million.



Self-pay subscribers of the Pandora Plus and Pandora Premium services increased by 7K during the first quarter of 2023 from the fourth quarter of 2022. Compared with the prior-year period, total subscribers decreased slightly by 2%, ending the first quarter at 6.2 million compared with 6.3 million in 2022.



Total ad-supported listener hours were 2.59 billion in the first quarter, down 3.4% year over year. Advertising revenue per thousand listener hours were $85.09 in the first quarter, down 5.2% year over year.

Operating Details

In the first quarter, total operating expenses increased 3.3% year over year to $1.73 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA decreased 9.4% year over year to $625 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $53 million compared with $57 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



The long-term debt, as of Mar 31, 2023, was $9.39 billion compared with $9.25 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



For the first quarter, cash flow from operations was $350 million compared with $355 million in the year-ago quarter.



Free cash flow was $144 million for the first quarter of 2023, down from $258 million in the prior-year period.

2023 Guidance

Revenues are expected to be $9 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $2.75 billion. Free cash flow is expected to be $1.1 billion.

