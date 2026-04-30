Sirius XM (SIRI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Sirius XM (SIRI) reported $2.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was +3.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Subscribers - Sirius XM - Self-pay subscribers : 31,234 versus 31,130 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 31,234 versus 31,130 estimated by two analysts on average. ARPU - Sirius XM : $14.99 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.06.

: $14.99 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.06. Subscribers - Net additions - Sirius XM - Self-pay subscribers : -111 versus the two-analyst average estimate of -215.

: -111 versus the two-analyst average estimate of -215. Subscribers - Sirius XM - Ending subscribers : 32,779 compared to the 32,686 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 32,779 compared to the 32,686 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Advertising revenue : $407 million compared to the $396.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.

: $407 million compared to the $396.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year. Revenue- Equipment revenue : $41 million versus $42.53 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $41 million versus $42.53 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenue- Other revenue : $31 million compared to the $29.64 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $31 million compared to the $29.64 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Advertising revenue : $372 million compared to the $357.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

: $372 million compared to the $357.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year. Revenue- Sirius XM- Subscriber revenue : $1.48 billion versus $1.47 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.

: $1.48 billion versus $1.47 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change. Revenue- Subscriber revenue : $1.61 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

: $1.61 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%. Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Subscriber revenue : $129 million versus $132.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.

: $129 million versus $132.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change. Revenue- Sirius XM- Equipment revenue: $41 million compared to the $43.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

Here is how Sirius XM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Sirius XM here>>>

Shares of Sirius XM have returned +14.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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