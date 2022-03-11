Sirius XM (SIRI) Partners With reVolver, Expands Offerings

Sirius XM SIRI recently announced that it has inked an exclusive distribution and sales agreement with the leading global digital audio network company — reVolver Podcasts.



Through the multi-year deal, the New York-based radio broadcasting service provider’s advertising revenue organization, SXM Media, will gain exclusive global ad sales rights to the Texas-based company’s extensive podcasts.



reVolver Podcasts is an audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the United States. It is a leading global media platform running radio shows like Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Power of Us, and Don Cheto, Al Aire. The podcast platform, founded in 2005, runs over seventy such programs that extend from sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness to inspiration, news, branded content and live events.

SiriusXM’s subsidiary, Stitcher, will distribute the contents from reVolver across all podcast platforms. This will enable the listeners to stream and subscribe to content from reVolver not only across Stitcher, the SXM App and Pandora but also major podcast platforms like Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Spotify. This, in turn, will broaden reVolver’s advertising opportunities and consequently expand its audience base across multiple cultures.

Meanwhile, SiriusXM will benefit from further expansion of its offerings by including multicultural programs on its existing platform. This might even provide the company a competitive edge in the U.S. market, where it has to compete with bigwigs like Apple and Spotify.

Sirius XM currently has over 100 million listeners in North America. The company is focusing on creating unique audio packages to boost user engagement levels. It is seeking to bank on its strength from in-vehicle services and Pandora’s out-of-the-vehicle market to boost subscriber growth. It continues to bolster its content offerings by adding content from all spheres, including music, politics, news and sports, to its platform. It will expand its video offering later this year, given increased user engagement for the Howard show. The addition of channels and a strong collection of sports content is anticipated to aid the company drive its subscription revenues.

