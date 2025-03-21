Sirius XM (SIRI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Sirius XM (SIRI) reached $23.47, with a +1.87% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the satellite radio company had lost 8.54% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Sirius XM will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Sirius XM to post earnings of $0.69 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.09 billion, down 3.46% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.20 per share and a revenue of $8.54 billion, signifying shifts of +79.78% and -1.88%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sirius XM should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Sirius XM holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Sirius XM is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.19. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.08 for its industry.

It's also important to note that SIRI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.72. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Broadcast Radio and Television industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.