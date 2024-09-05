Sirius XM (SIRI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Sirius XM (SIRI) reached $2.91, with a -0.68% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%.

The satellite radio company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.79% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sirius XM in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.08, down 11.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.2 billion, indicating a 3.1% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.31 per share and a revenue of $8.74 billion, signifying shifts of -3.13% and -2.37%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sirius XM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher. Right now, Sirius XM possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Sirius XM is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.47. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.47.

We can additionally observe that SIRI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.95. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Broadcast Radio and Television industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.85.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, positioning it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

