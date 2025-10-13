Sirius XM (SIRI) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Sirius XM (SIRI) closed at $21.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.48% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.56% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the satellite radio company had lost 10.1% lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sirius XM in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 30, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Sirius XM to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 194.05%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.14 billion, showing a 1.23% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.71 per share and revenue of $8.52 billion, which would represent changes of +52.25% and -2.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sirius XM. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.09% upward. Sirius XM is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Sirius XM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.71. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 29.67.

One should further note that SIRI currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.32. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Broadcast Radio and Television industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

