Sirius XM Reiterates FY21 Outlook For Revenue, Self-pay Net Subscriber Additions

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) reiterated its fiscal 2021 outlook for self-pay net subscriber additions of about 800,000 and total revenue of about $8.35 billion.

SiriusXM also said it added 909,000 net new self-pay subscribers for the full year to end 2020 with nearly 30.9 million self-pay subscribers.

