Sirius XM Reiterates FY20 Revenue Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Audio entertainment company Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Wednesday reiterated its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2020, while raising 2020 subscriber guidance.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project total revenue of approximately $7.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA of about $2.4 billion. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $7.77 billion for the year.

However, the company raised its Sirium XM self-pay net subscriber additions target to about 700,000 from the previous guidance for about 500,000.

