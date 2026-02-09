Sirius XM Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenue Stable Y/Y

Sirius XM Holdings SIRI reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 84 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents per share. The company reported earnings of 83 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported total revenues of $2.19 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.82%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $2.19 billion.



Subscriber revenues (74.2% of total revenues) declined 0.43% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure to $1.63 billion. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.13%.

Advertisement revenues (22.4% of total revenues) increased 2.9% year over year to $491 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.79%.



Equipment revenues (2.2% of total revenues) increased 14% year over year to $48 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.32%.



Other revenues (1.3% of total revenues) decreased 22% year over year to $28 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.43%.

Sirius XM Standalone Segment's Details

Sirius XM's Standalone segment revenues (73.5% of total revenues) were $1.61 billion, down 1% year over year.



Subscriber revenues decreased 0.3% year over year to $1.49 billion, reflecting the impact of rate increases on certain self-pay plans, partially offset by an increase in subscribers on promotional plans.



Total subscriber base declined 1% year over year to 32.93 million.



Advertising revenues were $41 million, down 5% year over year.



Self-pay subscribers decreased 1% year over year to 31.35 million from 31.65 million. Self-pay net subscriber additions in the reported quarter were 110,000 compared with 149,000 in the year-ago period. Average revenue per user amounted to $15.17, up from $15.11 year over year. Self-pay monthly churn improved to 1.4% from 1.5% in the year-ago period.

Pandora & Off-Platform Details

Pandora and Off-Platform revenues (26.6% of total revenues) increased 2% year over year to $582 million. The increase was primarily driven by a 4% increase in advertising revenues to $450 million from $434 million, partially offset by a 1% reduction in subscriber revenues to $132 million from $134 million.



Self-pay subscribers of the Pandora Plus and Pandora Premium services ended the quarter at 5.6 million.



Ad-supported listener hours were 2.33 billion in the fourth quarter, down 3% year over year. Advertising revenue per thousand listener hours decreased 5% year over year to $103.40.

SIRI's Q4 Operating Details

In the fourth quarter, total operating expenses increased 17% year over year to $1.97billion, primarily due to impairment and restructuring costs of $272 million compared with $12 million in the prior-year period.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 0.43% year over year at $691 million, with a margin of 32% compared with 31% in the prior year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of SIRI

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $94 million compared with $79 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, according to the company's consolidated balance sheet.



Long-term debt as of Dec. 31, 2025, was $8.65 billion compared with $9.0 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.



For the fourth quarter, cash flow from operations was $680 million compared with $679 million in the year-ago quarter.



Free cash flow was $541 million for the reported quarter, up 5% from $516 million reported in the prior-year period.

SIRI’s 2026 Guidance

For 2026, the company projects revenues of approximately $8.5 billion, adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.6 billion and free cash flow of approximately $1.35 billion.

