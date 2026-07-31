Sirius XM Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Sirius XM Holdings SIRI reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of 70 cents per share, up 22.8% from 57 cents a year ago. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents by 10.26%.



The company reported total revenues of $2.16 billion, up 1.0% from $2.14 billion in the year-ago quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 billion by 0.91%. Higher subscription and continued advertising momentum, particularly in podcasting and programmatic advertising, drove the revenue increase, while self-pay churn improved to a record-low 1.4%.

SIRI's Q2 Revenue Mix Shows Broad-Based Growth

Subscriber revenues, representing 75.8% of total revenues, increased 0.6% year over year to $1.64 billion. The improvement reflected pricing actions and better subscriber trends.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Quote

Advertising revenues rose 5.1% to $454 million, supported by podcasting, programmatic advertising, technology fees and premium live sports.

Equipment revenues declined 21.7% to $36 million, while other revenues increased 3.2% to $32 million.

Sirius XM’s Subscriber Trends Improve in Q2

In the second quarter, the SiriusXM segment generated revenues of $1.62 billion, relatively unchanged year over year.



Subscriber revenues rose 1% to $1.51 billion as average revenue per user increased 1% to $15.32, benefiting from February pricing actions.



Self-pay subscribers increased by 22,000 during the quarter, an improvement of 90,000 from the year-ago period. Companion subscriptions contributed 123,000 incremental net additions, while continuous service and extended-duration automotive plans also supported performance.



Sirius XM ended the quarter with approximately 33 million total subscribers, broadly stable year over year while improving sequentially.

SIRI's Advertising Business Gains Momentum

In the second quarter, Pandora and Off-Platform revenues increased 4% year over year to $543 million. Advertising revenues advanced 5% to $413 million, driven by strength in podcasting, programmatic demand and technology fees, partly offset by weaker streaming music advertising.



Subscriber revenues were relatively flat at $130 million. Pandora Plus and Pandora Premium ended the quarter with approximately 5.6 million self-pay subscribers, while monthly active users totaled 39.8 million. Segment gross profit increased 6% to $163 million, and gross margin expanded one percentage point to 30%.



Ad-supported listener hours were 2.35 billion, down 9% from 2.58 billion in the year-ago quarter. Advertising revenue per thousand listener hours increased 2% year over year to $87.67.

Sirius XM Expands Margins Through Cost Control

In the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased 3.4% year over year to $691 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 80 basis points to 32%, aided by higher revenues and disciplined expense management, including lower programming, legal and personnel-related costs.



Reported operating expenses declined 4.8% to $1.69 billion, primarily because impairment, restructuring and other costs fell to $6 million from $107 million. However, depreciation and amortization increased 36.4% to $165 million. Other expense was $48 million against other income of $15 million a year earlier, weighing on reported earnings.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of SIRI

As of June 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $174 million compared with $94 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Long-term debt as of June 30, 2026, was $9.45 billion compared with $8.65 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. Total debt declined to $9.46 billion from $9.72 billion over the same period.



During the quarter, Sirius XM retired the remaining Delayed Draw Incremental Term Loan. The company also returned $97 million to its shareholders through $91 million in dividends and $6 million in share repurchases. It ended the quarter with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.4 times.



In the second quarter, cash flow from operations was $722 million compared with $546 million in the year-ago quarter.



Free cash flow totaled $593 million in the second quarter, up 48% from $402 million in the prior-year period, driven by higher adjusted EBITDA, lower cash taxes and favorable timing of vendor payments and capital expenditures.

SIRI Raises Its 2026 Financial Outlook

Sirius XM raised its 2026 revenue guidance by $25 million to approximately $8.53 billion. The company also increased its adjusted EBITDA forecast by $25 million to approximately $2.63 billion.



Free cash flow guidance lifted by the same amount ($25 million) to approximately $1.38 billion. The increases reflect management’s confidence in first-half execution, improving subscriber trends and continued cost discipline. Sirius XM remains on pace to generate $100 million in incremental gross cost savings during 2026.

SIRI’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

SIRI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Take-Two Interactive TTWO, Fox Corporation FOXA and Versant Media Group, Inc. VSNT are some better-ranked stocks worth considering within the broader Consumer Discretionary sector. Take-Two Interactive currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Fox Corp and Versant Media Group carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Take-Two Interactive shares have gained 11.5% in the past six months. TTWO is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Aug. 7.



Fox Corp shares have fallen 18.7% in the past six months. FOXA is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 6.



Versant Media Group shares have returned 10.5% in the past six months. VSNT is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Corporation (FOXA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Versant Media Group, Inc. (VSNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.