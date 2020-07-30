Sirius XM Provides New FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) provided new fiscal 2020 guidance for net subscriber additions, total revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

The company projects Sirium XM self-pay net subscriber additions of about 500,000, and total revenue of approximately $7.7 billion for fiscal 2020. The company also forecast full-year adjusted EBITDA of about $2.4 billion.

In late April, Sirius XM had withdrawn its full-year 2020 guidance, saying it plans to release revised guidance at a future date when more data is available on the effects of the COVID-19 crisis on its business.

