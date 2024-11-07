News & Insights

Sirius XM price target raised to $21 from $20 at JPMorgan

November 07, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Sirius XM (SIRI) to $21 from $20 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company reported encouraging self-pay net additions of 14,000 in Q3, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Despite the better Q3 results, the firm lowered Sirius XM’s 2024 self-pay net losses to 360,000 on lower Q4 estimates.

