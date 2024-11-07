Sirius XM price target raised to $21 from $20 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Sirius XM (SIRI) to $21 from $20 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company reported encouraging self-pay net additions of 14,000 in Q3, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Despite the better Q3 results, the firm lowered Sirius XM’s 2024 self-pay net losses to 360,000 on lower Q4 estimates.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SIRI:
- Sirius XM price target lowered to $37 from $40 at Pivotal Research
- Sirius XM Faces Legal Challenges: Potential Impact on Financial Stability and Strategy
- SiriusXM Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Sirius XM Faces Challenges with Q3 Losses in 2024
- Sirius XM down 4% at $26.30 after Q3 results, FY24 guidance cut
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.