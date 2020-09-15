Sirius XM Names Jennifer Witz To Succeed James Meyer As CEO In January - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) announced Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer James Meyer intends to retire on December 31, 2020. Upon Meyer's retirement, Jennifer Witz, President, Sales, Marketing and Operations, will become the company's new CEO.

Meyer will work closely over the coming months with Witz to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities. Witz has been with SiriusXM for over 18 years and has served in a variety of senior financial and operating roles including Senior Vice President of Finance and Vice President of Finance.

The company also announced that Sean Sullivan has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 26, 2020. Sullivan succeeds David Frear, who will be pursuing other opportunities, effective immediately. Sullivan has served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of AMC Networks Inc., a global entertainment company, since June 2011.

Following his retirement, Meyer will remain on SiriusXM's Board of Directors and will serve as Vice Chairman. Upon assuming the role of CEO, Witz will be appointed as a member of the Board. George Bodenheimer also announced his decision to resign from the Board, effective immediately.

