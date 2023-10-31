Sirius XM meets profit expectations on lower expenses, rise in paid promotional users

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Sirius XM met quarterly profit expectations on Tuesday, as a surprise rise in paid promotional users and its focus on cost-savings offset the impact from a loss in self-paying subscribers.

Shares of Sirius XM, the only satellite-radio company in the United States, were up 4% in early trading.

Strong U.S. auto sales helped the company add 2,000 paid promotional users, which represent subscriptions bought by automakers for their vehicles. That compares with Visible Alpha estimates for a 68,000 drop.

"A lot of the new car side has been propelled by fleet and rental and not on the consumer side. There's still been growth in consumer, but much faster growth on the fleet and rental," CEO Jennifer Witz said on an earnings call.

The "SiriusXM" segment, which includes various channels, podcasts and infotainment, lost 96,000 self-paying subscribers in the third quarter, amid competition from streaming service Spotify and Alphabet-owned YouTube's premium offerings.

Total subscribers for the "SiriusXM" segment were about 34 million, down less than 1% compared with the year earlier. Rival Spotify has 226 million premium subscribers.

Average revenue per user for the SiriusXM segment was relatively flat at $15.69.

Advertising revenue for Sirius ticked up nearly 1% at $460 million in the quarter.

The dual Hollywood strikes by writers and actors delayed some ad campaigns within the entertainment space in the quarter, Witz said.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of $2.27 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.29 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of $2.27 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.29 billion, according to LSEG data.

Its operating expenses were down about 6% at $1.71 billion, while net income of 9 cents per share was largely in line with analysts' estimate.

