Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.87, changing hands as high as $4.90 per share. Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIRI's low point in its 52 week range is $3.32 per share, with $7.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.83.

