Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Price Target Increased by 7.54% to 5.04

The average one-year price target for Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) has been revised to 5.04 / share. This is an increase of 7.54% from the prior estimate of 4.68 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.98% from the latest reported closing price of 4.58 / share.

Sirius XM Holdings Declares $0.02 Dividend

On July 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 8, 2023 received the payment on August 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $4.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.18%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 2.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.82%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 956 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sirius XM Holdings. This is a decrease of 69 owner(s) or 6.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIRI is 0.07%, a decrease of 11.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.72% to 448,307K shares. The put/call ratio of SIRI is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 51,812K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,154K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 24,337K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing an increase of 99.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 11,764.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,394K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,151K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 6.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,763K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,814K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 2.81% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,977K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,158K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 7.77% over the last quarter.

Sirius XM Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio - music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers.

