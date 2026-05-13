Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Price Target Increased by 11.18% to 28.19

The average one-year price target for Sirius XM Holdings (NasdaqGS:SIRI) has been revised to $28.19 / share. This is an increase of 11.18% from the prior estimate of $25.36 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.76% from the latest reported closing price of $26.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sirius XM Holdings. This is an decrease of 199 owner(s) or 26.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIRI is 0.13%, an increase of 23.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.91% to 269,604K shares. The put/call ratio of SIRI is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 124,807K shares representing 37.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 8,705K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 8,304K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company.

Kontiki Capital Management holds 5,968K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,654K shares , representing a decrease of 11.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 15.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,689K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,856K shares , representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 20.49% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.