Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Sirius XM Holdings said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 2.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.63 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.82%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1042 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sirius XM Holdings. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIRI is 0.18%, an increase of 73.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 437,901K shares. The put/call ratio of SIRI is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.80% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sirius XM Holdings is $5.53. The forecasts range from a low of $3.64 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 40.80% from its latest reported closing price of $3.93.

The projected annual revenue for Sirius XM Holdings is $9,486MM, an increase of 5.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.34.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HFLGX - Hennessy Cornerstone Large Growth Fund Investor Class holds 449K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares, representing a decrease of 6.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 16.62% over the last quarter.

Certified Advisory holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 11.71% over the last quarter.

RYVLX - NASDAQ-100(R) 2x Strategy Fund A holds 122K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 2.37% over the last quarter.

Tsfg holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 13.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 99.93% over the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 33K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 34.29% over the last quarter.

Sirius XM Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio - music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers.

