Sirius XM Holdings Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Thursday revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year and projected guidance for the full year. Shares are up 5.06% at $21.92 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq. The quarterly bottom line totaled $99 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $287 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

Fourth quarter revenue for the period rose 0.2% to $2.193 billion from $2.188 billion last year.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion, on revenue of $8.5 billion. For fiscal 2025, SiriusXM has reported adjusted EBITDA of $2.67 billion, with revenue of $8.56 billion.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $99 Mln. vs. $287 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $2.193 Bln vs. $2.188 Bln last year.

