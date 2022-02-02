Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.022

The board of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 25th of February, with investors receiving US$0.022 per share. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.1%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Sirius XM Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Prior to this announcement, Sirius XM Holdings' dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 23% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 25%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

NasdaqGS:SIRI Historic Dividend February 2nd 2022

Sirius XM Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from US$0.04 to US$0.088. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Sirius XM Holdings' EPS has fallen by approximately 10% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Our Thoughts On Sirius XM Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Sirius XM Holdings (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

